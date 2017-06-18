Woman found shot to death inside Fayetteville home

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – Police say officers located a woman shot to death inside a home in the 500 block of Lamon Street Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the home just before 7:00 a.m., in reference to a 911 call reporting a woman had been shot.

Police have not released the woman’s name or any other details surrounding the shooting at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Sgt. Orellano with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 988-6543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s