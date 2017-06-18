Woman found shot to death inside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – Police say officers located a woman shot to death inside a home in the 500 block of Lamon Street Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the home just before 7:00 a.m., in reference to a 911 call reporting a woman had been shot.

Police have not released the woman’s name or any other details surrounding the shooting at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Sgt. Orellano with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 988-6543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).