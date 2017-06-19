2 NC teen boys killed when pickup truck flips during crash

ROSMAN, N.C. (WSPA) – Two North Carolina teens are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Transylvania County Sunday night.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:28 p.m. along Tanasee Gap Road in Balsam Grove.

The wreck happened when a pickup truck came to a right-hand curve, but went left of center off the road to the left, and then overcorrected.

The truck then came back onto the road and overturned, coming to rest on its side, troopers said.

Two 15-year-old passengers, Cole Robert Owen and Austin Lee Rhoden, were killed in the crash.

Owen was unrestrained in the right front passenger seat, while Rhoden was riding in the bed of the pickup, officials said.

Troopers say there were five people in the truck. Two were in the cab and three were in the bed of the truck.

The driver and other passengers were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known.

Troopers say charges are pending as they conduct an investigation.