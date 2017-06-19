3 teens charged in connection with Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teens have been charged in connection with the murder of a Rocky Mount young man who was found dead in a motel early Saturday.

Authorities also have identified the slain victim, who was found around 5:30 a.m. at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard.

The victim is 19-year-old Steven Maurice Lloyd, who lived and worked in Rocky Mount.

On Saturday, police arrested Kahdeem Na’kie Hinnant, 18, of Rocky Mount and Tanesha Tarig Hardy, 19, of Raleigh, officials said.

Hardy and Hinnant are charged with first-degree murder.

Another teen, Garrett Jovante Batchelor, 17, of Rocky Mount is charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

All three are being held under no bond.

Officials are asking anyone with any information in this case to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411. Tipsters may also call Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or use the Text-a-Tip program by sending your text to RMPOL and your message to CRIMES.