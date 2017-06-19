Autryville fire department and residents rebuilding after tornado

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Autryville’s fire department has a long road to recovery after a tornado tore through the area last month and destroyed the fire station.

Autryville’s fire chief says response times have been slower because of the displacement, but the community is coming together.

Right now, demolition is underway at Autryville’s fire department headquarters along Hotel Street.

On May 23, heavy winds ripped the roof off the building, knocked down walls and toppled several trees nearby.

For now, fire crews are operating out of a trailer and sleeping in a tent when needed.

Also, three fire trucks were damaged in the storm.

On Monday, the station purchased another truck from the Cary Fire Department for a low price.

“They contacted us like ‘hey we got this extra truck, we’re getting rid of it, if you can use it,’ they worked with us and work really fast,” said Clint Holland of Autryville’s Fire Department.

Tory Turner’s home in the Spells Mobile Home Park was destroyed last month, but she’s smiling now.

Turner now has a new home right down the street.

“Those personal items are nothing to worry about, worry about your life living,” Turner said.

Turner said although much of her property was destroyed, she and her husband have received overwhelming support from neighbors, churches and even complete strangers.

“Some was from the fire department, the mayor of Autryville, I’ve never seen him before, just different people donating everything,” Turner said.

The fire chief says it will take at least a year before construction will be complete on a new building.

A link to their GoFundMe page is here.