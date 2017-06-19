Burglar gets beaten by NC homeowner after breaking into house

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.

According to Scott Hettinger with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers responded to 519 Monroe Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. When they arrived, police found the suspect, John Alexander Bracken, laying in the front yard of the home.

Police determined that Bracken had kicked in the front door of the residence. The resident was home at the time and reached the front door as Bracken was entering.

Officials said the victim didn’t know the suspect, and a fight ensued between the two.

The resident was uninjured in the incident.

Bracken, 28, was charged with first-degree burglary, injury to real property and injury to personal property.

