Chatham County residents oppose planned Publix at meeting

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A plan to build a Publix in Chatham County is being met with opposition.

The Charlotte-based developer Morgan Property Group is behind the proposal. They say it would put “a highly regarded, national tenant” on US 15- 501.

Neighbors said that a Publix would change the character of their community.

The plan was presented to the board of commissioners Monday evening.

“Approval of the request would be actively detrimental to the public health, safety and welfare,” one neighbor said.

“We’ve invested money, time and effort into our homes and we deserve to have confidence that it was well spent,” another neighbor said.

Residents told commissioners that there are already three grocery stores nearby.

It was their first chance to weigh in on the proposal.

“I am concerned that a grocery store and other commercial development would greatly change the nature of our community,” a neighbor said.

A representative from the Morgan Property Group said they considered other properties, but believe the 28 acre site at US 15-501 and Polks Landing Road is ideal. It’s a main road between Chapel Hill and Pittsboro.

A representative from Morgan Property Group told commissioners that the need for goods and services in the area is growing.

But, first the property has to be rezoned.

The representative from Morgan Property Group said they’d spoken with neighbors and tried to address their concerns.

That’s why they increased the buffer around their development to 30 feet. They also said they planned to build an eight-foot high retaining wall and plant evergreens.

The plan still has to go before the Chatham County Planning Board.

If passed there, it would then go to the board of commissioners for their approval. Public comment will be included in both those meetings.