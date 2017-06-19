Dunn police chief resigns after 8 months

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chief of Police in the city of Dunn in Harnett County has resigned after only eight months on the job, officials confirmed.

William Halliburton tendered his resignation Wednesday; his last day will be Friday.

He attributed the decision to personal and family reasons. He thanked city officials for the opportunity to serve as police chief and said it had been an honor to work with the men and women of the Dunn police, according to a statement city officials released.

City Manager Steven Neuschafer was surprised by the decision, according to the statement, and thought the new chief was making progress.

“(He) is sorry that the Chief will not be able to fulfill the ideas he had planned to implement in the department,” the statement reads.

Halliburton had been the chief of the Albemarle police and assistant chief of the Statesville police before going to Dunn.

The city plans to advertise for a new chief.