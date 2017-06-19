Durham ministry’s coffeehouse hit by thieves again

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for the person who broke into Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse Thursday – its third break-in in a month.

Surveillance video from coffeehouse shows a person walking on the property Thursday at 11:25 p.m.

“We have frustration involved with this,” said Richard Ward. “I don’t think it’s frustration to the point of anger.”

The shop is a part of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Thursday’s break-in was the third within a month.

The shop was also targeted on June 8 and May 25.

Ward says people have suggested changes to become less of an easy target.

“We do have some surveillance equipment,” he said. “We’ve had people suggest that we put bars on our windows to keep people out but we can’t do that. We’re a church, as I said, we’re not a prison.”

Ward found out their refreshments…snacks, desserts and coffee…all given through donations, were gone.

“Monetarily, it’s not been a lot,” Ward said. “It’s more they are taking away from the community. We don’t have the desserts, sodas to give to folks, and that’s what hurts us.”

Ward says he understands people fall on bad times. He wants the person in the video to come forward and just have a talk with him.

“And not in a fit of anger, but to find out where they’re coming from,” he said. “What can we do to help them better their situation.”

Despite the crime he’s had to deal with several times, he says as a church, it’s his mission to always help those in need.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.