Eastern NC reporting widespread cell phone and internet outages

Verizon image via WECT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Are you having trouble connecting to the internet or making phone calls?

It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.

It seems that Verizon and Spectrum customers are seeing the biggest issues, while Sprint and AT&T are having some issues.

Check out the maps for yourself:

Here’s a look at the Verizon outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/verizon/map/

Here’s a look at the Spectrum outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/spectrum/map/

Here’s a look at the Sprint outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/sprint/map

Here’s a look at the AT&T outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/att/map/

