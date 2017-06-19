Cell phone and internet outages at NC coast after fiber line cut

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Were you having trouble connecting to the internet or making phone calls on Monday?

It appears that several phone and internet companies were having widespread outage issues.

It seems that Verizon and Spectrum customers were seeing the biggest issues, while Sprint and AT&T were having some issues.

Spectrum officials said a backbone fiber line was cut in Wilmington and over a dozen crews worked to repair the line. A spokesperson for the telecommunications company said in a statement that service had been restored as of 5 p.m.

Some Sprint customers were also affected by the outage, which officials attributed to an issue with a local exchange provider. Sprint said service was restored around 3:30 p.m.

A Verizon spokesperson issued the following statement:

A connectivity issue caused a service interruption for some of our customers in Wilmington, Jacksonville and New Bern, NC earlier today. Our engineers worked with our vendor partner to resolve the issue and service was restored by approximately 3:30 pm Eastern this afternoon.

