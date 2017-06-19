Some roads flooded; flash flood warning for Person, Granville counties

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Torrential rain in Person County flooded several roads Monday night, authorities said.

A flash flood warning was issued for the county until midnight as up to three inches of rain had already fallen.

Officials expect up to two more inches from heavy rain in the warning area, which includes northern Granville County, the National Weather Service said.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess released a list of roads that are flooded.

He asked motorists to avoid these roads:

Reams Avenue at Madison Boulevard

Morehead Street at Madison Boulevard

Leasburg Road at Gordon Street

The northbound lane of Madison Boulevard at Long Avenue

Durham Road at Old Durham Road