Gang member held on $1.5 million bond in Goldsboro shooting, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they arrested a validated gang member Monday in connection with a broad-daylight shooting from the weekend.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. on Saturday in the 900 Block of South Slocumb Street.

As police arrived, they spotted a vehicle “leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” officials said.

Police followed the speeding car, which went to Wayne Memorial Hospital.

A passenger inside the car, Octavious Thompson, of Goldsboro was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened “following a disturbance” at 905 S. Slocumb Street.

On Monday, police charged Labar Lee Leslie Jr., 20, of Pine Street in the shooting. Goldsboro police said Leslie is a validated gang member.

Leslie was captured after a brief foot chase near the 500 building at the Grand at Day Point, according to police.

Leslie is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thompson remains at Vidant Medical Center and is listed in fair condition.

Leslie is being held on a $1,505,000 secured bond. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.