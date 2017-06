RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two lanes of northbound Six Forks Road are closed Monday afternoon because of a gas leak, officials said.

The incident was first reported around 4:10 p.m. in the 7100 block of Six Forks Road.

The location is between Lynn Road and Sawmill Road.

PSNC is headed to the scene to repair the gas leak, fire officials said around 4:20 p.m.