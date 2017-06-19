Groom charged after fight at his wedding

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island groom arrested at his own wedding reception over the weekend pleaded no contest to charges Monday.

Initially charged with vandalism, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct, Frank Redding, 32, of Cranston, pleaded no contest to simple assault and vandalism.

North Smithfield Police tell WPRI officers responded to reports of a large fight in the parking lot of The Pines Restaurant and Banquet Hall on Saturday.

According to police, Redding was involved in an argument with a family member that escalated to include restaurant staff.

Police said Redding threatened to kill a staff member, and physically assaulted another. He’s also accused of breaking bottles and throwing chairs inside the banquet hall.

Police said Redding was sentenced to one year of probation, and a one-year suspended sentence. The judge also ordered Redding – who police said was a Superior Court probation violator – to serve six months at the ACI in connection with an unrelated charge of domestic breaking and entering, domestic simple assault and domestic felony assault.

Police said the judge ordered Redding to have no contact with the victim, issued a no trespass order for The Pines restaurant and ordered Redding to pay for any damages to the restaurant.