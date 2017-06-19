Hoke Co. internal review finds $700k in questionable OT during 3 years

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — After a controversy that started in February, Hoke County officials Monday released some information from an internal review of overtime pay.

The review found more than $700,000 in questionable overtime during the three fiscal years of 2012 to 2014.

The review, which was created with help from Cherry Bekaert, LLP and The Charleston Group,  also found that 29 jailers and five deputies should be investigated by the SBI to determine if the overtime was “justified and appropriately authorized.”

In the release, the county suggests collusion among some workers to falsify their overtime.

The review also found “numerous problems” with timesheets.  There were 355 instances where overtime logged did not include any justification and at least 28 instances where overtime was improperly authorized, according to the review.

Hoke County officials said the review would be shared with the SBI and Hoke County District Attorney by Friday.

