Man on NC death row for Johnston County slaying dies of natural causes

RALEIGH – A death row inmate convicted of a fatal 1994 Clayton robbery and shooting has died of natural causes, state prison officials said Monday.

Malcolm Geddie, 70, died Sunday at a Raleigh hospital, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

A Johnston County court sentenced Geddie to death for the slaying of Reginald Dale Emory in Clatyon. He had also been sentenced to another 40 years for the robbery.

Officials did not believe that an execution date had ever been set for Geddie.

A total of 146 inmates remain on death row in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Safety’s website.