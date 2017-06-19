Man on NC death row for Johnston County slaying dies of natural causes

By Published: Updated:
The execution chamber at Central Prison in Raleigh. (AP File Photo)

RALEIGH – A death row inmate convicted of a fatal 1994 Clayton robbery and shooting has died of natural causes, state prison officials said Monday.

Malcolm Geddie, 70, died Sunday at a Raleigh hospital, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

A Johnston County court sentenced Geddie to death for the slaying of Reginald Dale Emory in Clatyon. He had also been sentenced to another 40 years for the robbery.

Officials did not believe that an execution date had ever been set for Geddie.

A total of 146 inmates remain on death row in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Safety’s website.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s