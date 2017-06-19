Missing Garner man’s car found at church near Lake Gaston, deputies say

BRACEY, Va. (WNCN) — A 47-year-old Garner man is missing in rural Virginia, authorities say.

Thomas Earl Finch, of Glenn Bryan Court in Garner, was last seen Friday at the Lake Gaston Inn in Bracey, Virginia, according to Mecklenburg County, Virginia, deputies.

The motel is near Interstate 85 just north of Lake Gaston.

His vehicle was found parked at Kingswood United Methodist Church, which is about a mile and half down Virginia Route 903 from the Lake Gaston Inn, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Finch is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has green eyes. Deputies say he could be on foot.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact deputies at (434) 738-6171.