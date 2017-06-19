Moped driver seriously injured in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man driving a moped was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Raleigh, police said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was driving near New Bern Avenue and N. King Charles Road just before 10:45 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

The moped driver was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Police have not released any further information on the crash such as what led to the collision or if the person who hit the moped driver is facing any charges.

The crash is under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

