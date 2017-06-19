NC budget agreement raises salaries, delays tax cuts



RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly have announced a two-year state budget deal that gives raises to teachers, state employees and retirees next year but puts off income tax breaks until 2019.

Senate and House leaders unveiled details of their spending plan Monday, two weeks after negotiations between the two chambers officially opened.

The two chambers will vote later this week on the compromise measure, which would then go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. His spokesman says it looks like the proposal doesn’t do enough for education, economic development and the middle class. But Senate leader Phil Berger says the plan includes many of Cooper’s priorities.

The agreement also would end the practice of automatically sending 16- and 17-year-olds charged with crimes to adult court.