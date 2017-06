HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old was injured in a shooting incident in Holly Springs Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The shooting call came in just after 2 p.m. from the 900 block of West Holly Springs Road, which is near the road’s intersection with Highway 55.

The victim was transported to Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, Holly Springs officials said in a news release.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.