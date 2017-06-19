Pair sought in armed robbery of Durham hamburger restaurant

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a restaurant earlier this month.

On Monday, Durham police released photos of the pair from a June 4 robbery.

Police said in a news release the pair entered Smashburger at 2608 Erwin Road around 10 p.m.

“The male pointed a gun at employees and demanded money,” police said. “The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The man is described as being in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket with a hoodie, a black ski mask and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as a female, 23 to 29 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 100 pounds. She had curly brown hair on half of her head and the other half of her head was shaved or cut very short. She was wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Robinson at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.