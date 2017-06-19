Police: NC mom caught on camera trying to suffocate baby at hospital

Maggie Dixon (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman is accused of trying to smother her 12-month-old at Levine Children’s Hospital over the weekend.

The woman, identified by police as 32-year-old Maggie Dixon, was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Dixon had been along with her son and hospital staff was alerted in abnormalities and fluctuations in the baby’s breathing patterns. That’s when police say hospital staff checked in the infant and saw Dixon on surveillance.

Dixon was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

The infant remains at CMC Levine Children’s Hospital with family members. The Department of Social Services will be assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

