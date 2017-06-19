Police use social media to help identify NC murder suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – A man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of an Archdale man whose remains were found in a burnt car earlier this month.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Edward Jorge Gardner and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Ralph Coleman Dunbar.

Dunbar’s remains were found in a car off Falconridge Ct. on June 10.

Greensboro police say the car was set on fire in the woods at the end of the court.

Officials found a vehicle ID number from the frame of the burned 2001 Ford Taurus, which was registered to Dunbar.

Detectives say Gardner and Coleman met through the internet and agreed to meet each other on June 9 for a “sexual relationship.”

What happened in the following hours is under investigation.

Police found out Gardner and Coleman met through the internet from evidence on social media sites and cell phones.

Gardner was taken in to custody without incident at approximately 6:30 a.m. at a friend’s home at Drawbridge Lane.

He is also charged with felony burning of personal property and is in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Toxicology tests on Dunbar are pending.