Raeford woman arrested for using ‘movie prop money’

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested by Hoke County deputies Friday after attempting to make purchases with “movie prop money.”

Sharon Rousey, 34, was caught using the counterfeit cash in $100 increments in May at the Raeford Walmart and Domino’s Pizza locations, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was charged with four felony counts of obtaining property on false pretenses, as well as two counts of conspiracy to obtain property.

According to a press release from Sheriff Hubert Peterkin, a male accomplice that accompanied Rousey is still under investigation.

Rousey’s bond was set at $35,000.