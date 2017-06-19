Second Goldsboro teen pulled out by rip current dies

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A second teen who was caught in a rip current on June 10 died early Monday morning, Emerald Isle police said.

Tyreese Worsley, 16, and Elijah Hinnant 17, both of Goldsboro were caught up in a rip current June 10.

Worsley was rescued by a surfer and rescue personnel.

He was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he was listed in critical condition.

Worsley’s official cause of death has not been released.

The body of Elijah Hinnant, 17, of Goldsboro was recovered June 13 at 8:05 a.m. after Emergency Services responded to an unidentified object bobbing about 1,500 meters offshore.

Neither were strong swimmers, according to their families.