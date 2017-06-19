Severe storms possible ahead of tonight’s cold front

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Father’s Day may have been drier, but it was still a very warm and humid day across central North Carolina, but a cold front will bring both lower temperatures and better rain chances in the next few days. This could result in the first day of summer this Wednesday being a little bit cooler, but showers and storms are still in the forecast every day for the next week.

Sunday was yet another day in the 90s across central North Carolina. The Triangle topped out at 91 on Father’s Day while Fayetteville made it up to 94. The normal high this time of year is 88.

A cold front will approach the area late Monday bringing better chances of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. Monday will still be warm with high temperatures just shy of 90. That front will stall to our east and start to wash out along the coast by Tuesday, so a shower or storm will still be possible. Highs on Tuesday will drop back to the middle 80s behind the front and will stay there through Wednesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. Incidentally, the summer solstice is on Wednesday, June 21st. The sun’s most direct rays will be the farthest north all year at 23½ degrees north along the Tropic of Cancer. This will occur shortly after midnight at 12:24 am.

As of now it looks like typical summer weather for next Thursday with partly sunny skies and an isolated PM storm possible. Friday looks mostly sunny and dry at this point with high temperatures in the low 90s. There is a disturbance trying to develop in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Most models have the system, if it even develops, keeping any moisture well to our southwest and not impacting our area, so that should keep any widespread rain chances away.

Monday will have clouds and sun with PM scattered showers and storms. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers or storms possible. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a very small chance of a PM shower or storm. The high will be near 88 after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny with a pop up PM storm possible. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday and Sunday next weekend will be partly sunny and hot with a chance of a PM storm. The high will be near 90 both days, after morning lows in the lower 70s. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

