Severe storms possible in Central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cold front moving across Central North Carolina will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening.

Just before 3:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Harnett County, the first of the day for Central North Carolina.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts Central North Carolina under a slight risk of severe weather and the rest under a marginal risk of severe weather. The dividing line runs largely northeast to southwest. Raleigh and Durham are under a slight risk, while Fayetteville is under a marginal risk.

Of the five levels of risk used by the center, marginal is the lowest. Slight is the second-lowest.

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat from the storms.