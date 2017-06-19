Southern Pines man dies in NC crash; SUV driver facing charges

The SUV involved in the crash. WECT photo

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) — A Southern Pines man died following an accident on US Highway 74/76 in Columbus County early Saturday morning.

WECT image of the Ryder truck. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

According to the State Highway Patrol, Mikal Bacon, 39, was driving a Ryder truck east on US 74 two miles west of Chadbourn around 4:45 a.m. went he struck a Chevrolet SUV that was partially parked in the roadway.

Bacon’s truck then struck a tree following the collision.

Officials said Bacon died as he was being taken to the hospital.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The owner of the SUV, Michael Rice, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and taken into custody.

