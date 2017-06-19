SUV runs stop sign, slams into Durham police cruiser, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV ran a stop sign and slammed into a Durham Police Department cruiser Sunday night, according to police.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. when an SUV was traveling on Rosewood Circle and a Durham police cruiser was heading down Lawson Street. The driver of the SUV ran a stop sign and plowed into the cruiser at the intersection of Rosewood and Lawson, according to police.

The police cruiser ended up in the front yard of a house at the intersection and the SUV ended up hitting the house, but the vehicle did not actually go through the house.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital to be checked out. They suffered no serious injuries. The police officer did not suffer any injuries, police said.

Police did not say if any, or what, charges will be filed in the case, but they did say the officer was not at fault.