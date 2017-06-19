Teen charged with shooting Durham 14-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old Durham male has been arrested and charged with the shooting of a 14-year-old outside a townhome on June 13, Durham police said.

Tyrie Dylon Thomas has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in connection with the incident that happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Kilarney Drive.

CLICK FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Thomas was arrested and charged on June 17 in Apex after being stopped by Apex police officers, Durham police said. Thomas was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun after he was stopped in Apex. He was in possession of a gun that was reported stolen in Houston, Texas in 1979.

This is the third shooting involving a child in Durham recently.

On May 14, a 10-year-old was shot while sleeping, and a 7-year-old was shot and killed in the back of an SUV on June 4.

The teen shot on June 13 was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but has since been listed in stable condition. He is expected to recover.