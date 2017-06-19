Wake County leaders to vote on $1.26B budget proposal tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders are taking a vote that will impact more than one million people tonight.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners will finalize its budget and how much Wake County schools will get out of that.

There’s always a back and forth between the county and the school system this time of year. Even though schools are getting an increase, some say it’s still not enough.

The whole budget is $1.26 billion. About 52 percent of that is going to schools, which is a $16 million increase from last fiscal year, but nowhere near the $45 million increase the district requested.

This year’s budget is also coming with a property tax increase of about one and a half cents, which some parents say is just what it takes to create a good school system.

“You don’t want to pay higher taxes, but again, you think about your children. What’s more important, a few more dollars or a bad education for your children? What’s more important to you?” asked one Wake County parent.

“I tried to arrive at the lowest possible tax rate increase. I understand the impact on our citizens for that, but we’re a high growth county and our growth revenues are just not keeping up,” said Wake County Manager Jim Hartmann.