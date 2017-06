WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson County is looking for teachers and is now offering thousands of dollars in bonuses to get them.

The county is offering up to $10,000 guaranteed bonus pay each year to get teachers to work at Vick Elementary School.

The district is offering signing bonuses, plus yearly pay awards up to $2,500 in performance-based bonuses for improved test scores at the elementary school.

