2 Goldsboro gang members, 2 others charged with firearms violations

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four Goldsboro men, including two validated gang members, were arrested and charged with firearms violations, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle with four men inside was stopped in the West Haven area for a motor vehicle violation on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. During the stop, authorities determined there was probable cause to search the vehicle.

As a result of the search, three handguns, two SKS magazines, marijuana and digital scales were found.

Quentin Dean Jackson, 26, Ormond Qudre Cobb, 26, Kishmar Hall, 25, and Quantavis Demond Best, 26, were all charged with possession of a firearm by felon. Best was also charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and Jackson faces a charge of resist/delay/obstruct.

Authorities said Jackson and Hall are both validated gang members.

Jackson is being held under a $55,000 secured bond, Hall received a $50,000 secured bond, Best is being held under a $14,000 secured bond and Cobb was given a $10,000 secured bond.

