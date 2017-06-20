31 residents of Harnett County rest home displaced after fire destroys building

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A rest home in Angier caught fire Tuesday morning and now more than 30 residents are without a home, according to fire officials.

Fire crews responded to the Stagecoach Manor Rest Home located at 6828 Old Stage Road North around 12:20 a.m. in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming out of the roof in two different places at the rest home. Fire crews were able to put the fire out, but not before the back of the building was destroyed by the flames, officials said.

Fire officials said they’re unsure at this time what caused the fire, but they believe something caught fire somewhere toward the back corridor of the building.

No injuries among the 31 residents, three staff or any of the firefighters were reported, but the building is too damaged for any of the residents to come back to and live in.

Residents have temporarily been moved to Piney Grove Church until the staff is able to figure out what to do with the displaced.

Social services and the American Red Cross have been called to the scene to assist the residents, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.