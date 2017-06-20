Alabama mayor wants Confederate statues from New Orleans

By Published:
In this Sept. 2, 2015 photo, a statue of P.G.T. Beauregard is seen at the entrance to City Park at Esplanade Ave. in New Orleans. Prominent Confederate monuments long taken for granted on the streets of this Deep South city may be on the verge of coming down and become new examples of a mood taking hold nationwide to erase racially charged symbolism from public view. Beginning the week of Dec. 7, 2015, the City Council will take up the issue of removing four monuments linked to Confederate history. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama mayor is offering to take Confederate-related monuments recently disassembled in New Orleans.

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail wrote to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, asking him to consider donating the monuments for display in Veterans Memorial Park in Hanceville. The town of about 3,250 people is about 40 miles north of Birmingham.

Nail tells The Cullman Times he’s heard nothing but positive feedback on the idea from Hanceville residents.

Landrieu’s office didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. New Orleans officials have said they will issue a formal request for proposals to host the monuments in “a more appropriate place” than the high-profile spots they once occupied.

Landrieu proposed their removal after the 2015 slayings of nine black parishioners in South Carolina.

