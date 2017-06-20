Anglers, boats and kayaks in tow, circle NC legislature

By Published:


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saltwater recreational anglers drove around the Legislative Building to support legislation they say will preserve declining fishing stocks in North Carolina coastal waters.

About 40 fishermen, many pulling boats and kayaks, drove Tuesday morning within sight of legislators.

Their vehicles carried placards backing the measure that gives more power to the state Marine Fisheries Commission to halt overfishing. The bill has yet to receive a vote during this year’s legislative session, which could end in a few weeks.

The North Carolina Fisheries Association represents commercial fishermen. They are opposed to the measure. Scores of association members visited the General Assembly last week to try to halt action on the measure, saying it would be harder to make a living and to manage fisheries.

