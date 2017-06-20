Budget cuts mean end to Cumberland Co. dental clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County’s Dental Clinic will discontinue services effective July 1.

This is all a part of the county’s plan to address a $24 million budget deficit.

The Cumberland County Dental Clinic is the only facility county-wide that offers income-based dental services.

Half of the patients have Medicaid while other half have no insurance at all.

The Cumberland County Dental Clinic opened in 1974.

The clinic serves 1,000 children and adults each year.

“… it’s not a good thing when we have to stop providing services to those who definitely need it,” Charles Evans, Cumberland County Commissioner

Evans says according to county managers, there’s a drastic decline in patients.

Staffers say at one point the clinic didn’t have a permanent dentist and often times appointments were rescheduled.

The clinic also stopped accepting various forms of insurance.

In addressing the budget deficit, at least 18 agencies, programs and positions were cut county-wide including various funding for the adult health clinic, library hours, 23 county positions and funding for the Airborne Museum.

Health directors say they’re now working on a plan to offer part time dental service for families in need.

The county has named at least two dental facilities that may be able to help these families in need.

Resources provided by the county:

Patients should check with local dental providers for emergency or routine dental care. Patients may also have the option of being seen at one of the following clinics, which provide care to uninsured individuals:

• Stedman Family Dental Center, 6450 Clinton Rd., Stedman. The center offers services on a sliding fee scale. Call 910-483-3150 for more information.

• The Care Clinic, 239 Robeson St., Fayetteville. To schedule a new patient appointment, call 910-485-0555 Mondays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patients must be Cumberland County residents with a total household income of less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level.