CBS renews entire daytime lineup, including ‘Young and the Restless’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS has renewed “The Young and the Restless” for another three seasons and its hit “The Price is Right” for another two, the network announced.

The renewals come as CBS renews its entire daytime lineup for the 2017-18 season.

“CBS Daytime has never been stronger. From 30 consecutive years of being #1 in the ratings, to another year as the most honored Network at the Daytime Emmys, our lineup of talk, game shows and dramas connects with our audience like no one else,” said Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president, Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution.

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Talk,” and “Let’s Make a Deal” all will be back.

CBS North Carolina daytime lineup:

10 a.m. – Let’s Make a Deal

11 a.m. – The Price is Right

12 p.m. – North Carolina News at noon

12:30 p.m. – Justice with Judge Mablean

1:30 p.m. – The Bold and the Beautiful

2 p.m. – The Talk

3 p.m. – The Ellen Degeneres Show

4 p.m. – The Young and the Restless