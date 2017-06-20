County club in NC mountains destroyed by explosion, fire

SAPPHIRE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Sapphire Valley Country Club was destroyed by an explosion and fire early Tuesday.

Blue Ridge Public Safety, a security guard service, said the fire at the clubhouse started around 11 p.m. Monday.

They say an officer arrived just before the explosion.

He was getting out of his vehicle and was pushed back inside the vehicle by the explosion that was reportedly felt by people as far as 10 miles away.

Two firefighters were knocked to the ground by the force of the blast, according to The Sylva Herald.

Blue Ridge Public Safety said the fire was caused by propane tank explosion.

Firefighters from the local community, as well as Macon County and South Carolina helped battle the blaze.

A boil water advisory has been issued for the area, according to the fire department.

There were no reported injuries.

Country club officials said on Facebook Tuesday that they plan to rebuild.

— WNCN contributed to this report