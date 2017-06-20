Cumberland Co. health director resigns after CBS North Carolina investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Health officially accepted Director Buck Wilson’s resignation Tuesday evening.

After eight years in the post, Wilson emailed his resignation to county commissioners last week.

“He’s done a fantastic job,” board member Connette McMahon, MD, said.

Board members declined to tell CBS North Carolina the reason behind Wilson’s resignation. They said it was unsolicited.

But the timing stands out: it happened the same day the county released the results of its investigation into the Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program.

The investigation started the day after CBS North Carolina reported on concerns that women who had received abnormal breast exams and pap smears may not have been notified. The county said all those women were informed but eight happened late.

“All patients had received follow-up on both abnormal pap smears and abnormal mammograms,” Wilson said during the meeting.

“That information has already been challenged. And I’m not in a position to talk it, but that’s not true,” Troy Williams, a community activist said.

Williams told CBS North Carolina that he’s spoken with at least one woman who said she wasn’t informed.

Also at that meeting last week, the county said it would be looking into other Health Department programs. According to two sources, Wilson was against it.

“I can’t speak to the timing per say because it was unsolicited. That was his choice,” Vikki Andrews, EdD, board member said.

“If there’s one person out there, that’s enough. But there could be many,” Williams said.

Deputy Director Rod Jenkins was named interim director.

Wilson’s resignation is effective July 7. The board of health said it would set up a search committee to help the new health director.