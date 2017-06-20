Cumberland County K-9 tracks down rape suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 10-year-old K-9 tracked down a rape suspect Tuesday in the Massey Hill area of Fayetteville, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

U.S. Marhsals were tipped off that Hubert W. Lee Jr. was in area of Gillespie and Reeves streets in Fayetteville.

Lee is wanted out of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands on charges off first-degree rape, possession of a deadly weapon, and kidnapping, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Fayetteville Police Department, arrived at the scene only to see Lee run west toward the Massey Hill area of town.

After losing sight of Lee, K-9 Semka was deployed.

Semka is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois.

She tracked Lee over several blocks, then located Lee in a shed.

Lee was taken into custody without incident.

Lee was booked into the Cumberland County Jail as he awaits extradition to the Virgin Islands.