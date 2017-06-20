Endangered red wolf pups on loose at NC museum

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Critically endangered red wolf pups are on the loose at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham after getting out of their habitat enclosure, officials have confirmed.

Officials say three of the four pups being held in the enclosure have gotten out; one of their siblings and their parents remain inside. Two other pups born with the litter died earlier this year.

While the pups are outside their enclosure, they remain within the museum’s perimeter fence.

A portion of the museum’s campus has been closed and Ellerbe Creek Railway operations have been suspended as the search continues.

The red wolves’ coloring allows them to blend seamlessly into their surroundings, making finding the pups a difficult task.