Family of 18-year-old killed by brain-eating amoeba files suit against NC whitewater center

(Whitewater Center image courtesy WBTV; Seitz image courtesy Hill Funeral Home)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — The family of an Ohio woman who died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a North Carolina outdoor recreational park.

The family of 18-year-old Lauren Seitz filed the federal lawsuit Monday in Columbus, Ohio, against the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Seitz died in June 2016 from meningoencephalitis, a disease caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri. The lawsuit says Seitz contracted the amoeba after she was thrown overboard while whitewater rafting at the park.

The lawsuit claims the center failed to properly chlorinate the water, failed to regulate the temperature of the water and failed to warn visitors of the possible danger.

The family is seeking punitive damages of more than $1 million.

RELATED: Whitewater Center in NC voluntarily shutting down after teen dies from amoeba

