Gunman kidnapped at least 3, forcing them to ATMs for cash, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have arrested a man they say kidnapped at least two victims at gunpoint – along with their children – forcing them to drive him to ATMs for cash in the last two days.

The suspect, Rollin Anthony Owens Jr., 29, is believed to be involved in four cases over the last four days, according to news release from Durham police.

Owens was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after he forced two adults and two young children to take him to an ATM and then to a Target store, officials said.

One of the victims was able to ask a Target store clerk for help, which led to Owens’ arrested.

The case Tuesday began when the suspect knocked on the door of a house in the West End neighborhood around 7 a.m. Tuesday and asked for money.

“A resident gave the man money, but the man then forced the residents (a man, woman and two young children) out of the house and into the victims’ vehicle at gunpoint,” police said.

The gunman made the driver take him to a convenience store, then to the Target store on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to police.

After a victim managed to tell a Target worker about the kidnapping, the worker called police, who happened to already be in the parking lot, authorities said.

Owens was arrested without incident when he came out of the Target.

Officials said that Owens is also charged in connection with the following cases:

On Saturday, a man was at Burch Avenue Park with his two young children when a man approached him around 10:45 a.m. and asked for money. The man then put a gun to the victim’s head as the victim was putting his children in a car. The suspect forced the victim to drive him to an ATM and withdraw money and then drive him to a convenience store. The suspect got out of the car on Estes Street and fled.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., a man was walking on Morgan Street when a man approached him and demanded money. When the victim said he had no money, the man put a gun to his stomach and then fled. The suspect approached the victim again a short time later, put a gun to his stomach and again asked for money. The suspect fled without any cash.

Also on Sunday, two brothers, ages 31 and 32, were in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Duke University Road around 11:15 p.m. when a man armed with a gun approached them and asked for money. The younger brother struggled with the suspect who hit him on the head and face several times with his gun.

The suspect then forced the younger brother into the trunk of a vehicle and forced the older brother to drive the vehicle to an ATM and a convenience store to buy cigarettes. The suspect fled from the vehicle at an unknown location. The younger brother was treated for lacerations to his face and head and a possible concussion.

Owens is facing several charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun, according to police

Owens is also facing prior charges of felony larceny, breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense and trespassing.

He is being held in Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.