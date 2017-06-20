Lightning likely cause of Ocean Isle Beach house fire

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Lightning likely caused a house fire Tuesday morning in Ocean Isle Beach.

Units responded to reports of a structure fire at a residence on Atlantic Way shortly after 8 a.m.

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith said that the investigation is still ongoing but a lightning strike is believed to have caused the fire.

The First Alert Weather Radar confirms there were strikes in the area in the 6 a.m. hour.

The house will likely be a total loss but Smith said no other residences were damaged.

“You really have to credit the outstanding work of the firefighters that responded,” Smith said.

Smith added that the home was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

