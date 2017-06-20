NC fire truck and pickup collide in head-on crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Pactolus fire truck and a pick-up truck.

The wreck happened in front of Pactolus Volunteer Fire & Rescue on US-264 East around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Highway Patrol Trooper J. Bullard said the fire truck was on Old Creek Road. It was responding to a call and had its emergency lights on. All traffic stopped at the intersection of US 264 so the fire truck could make a left.

Bullard said that’s when the pick-up truck didn’t stop and crossed the median, colliding with the fire truck head on.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 66-year-old Arthur Lee Bonner of Belhaven, is facing several charges, including failure to wear a seatbelt and failure to reduce speed. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center with injuries.

Trooper Bullard said drivers need to pay attention to their surroundings, especially with emergency vehicles entering traffic.

“Slow down and pull over onto the shoulder, that’s all we ask drivers to do,” said Trooper Bullard. “Allow us to pass by and do our job and go to where help is needed.”

A portion of US-264 was closed during the investigation yet has since reopened.