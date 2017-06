RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was hit by a vehicle in Raleigh on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. at the corner of Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, officials said.

After the incident, CBS North Carolina crews on the scene saw a man lying near the curb at a corner gas station.

A car was also off the road and on a sidewalk.

Police and fire crews were dispatched the scene.