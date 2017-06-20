Police urge Fayetteville man accused of murdering girlfriend to surrender peacefully

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are urging friends and family to convince a Fayetteville man wanted for the Sunday shooting death of his girlfriend to surrender peacefully.

Matthew Laurence White, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He had previously been named a person of interest in the case.

Police on Tuesday named the dead woman as Shalice Sutton, 31.

Sutton’s body was found in a boarding house for low-income residents. The property owner said Sutton and her boyfriend shared a bedroom there.

She was found about 6:50 a.m. Sunday, police said, after a 911 call reported someone had been shot.

Police are asking anyone who knows where White is or knows anything about the killing to call police Det. L. Donegain at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.