Republican wins Georgia’s special election, CNN projects

By and Published:
Republican candidate for 6th congressional district Karen Handel speaks at a campaign event where she was joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan in Dunwoody, Ga., Monday, May 15, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WNCN/AP) — CNN has projected that Republican Karen Handel has won Georgia’s high-stakes special election.

Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff were expected to have a tight finish in the area’s traditionally conservative northern suburbs.

Ossoff sought an upset that could have rattled Washington ahead of next year’s elections.

A Republican has represented Georgia’s 6th Congressional District since 1979.

Turnout could exceed 250,000 votes, an impressive total for a special election, and its already the most expensive House race in U.S. history.

