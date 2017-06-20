Republican wins Georgia’s special election, CNN projects

ATLANTA, Georgia (WNCN/AP) — CNN has projected that Republican Karen Handel has won Georgia’s high-stakes special election.

Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff were expected to have a tight finish in the area’s traditionally conservative northern suburbs.

Ossoff sought an upset that could have rattled Washington ahead of next year’s elections.

A Republican has represented Georgia’s 6th Congressional District since 1979.

Turnout could exceed 250,000 votes, an impressive total for a special election, and its already the most expensive House race in U.S. history.