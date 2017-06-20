Rolesville unveils webpage highlighting resources for veterans

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Rolesville’s government has added a page to its website highlighting resources available to veterans.

The page includes information on how to get in touch with the town’s veterans liaison, as well a collection of links and phone numbers for resources.

Those resources range from a suicide prevention hotline to eBenefits, which is described as “a joint VA/DoD web portal that provides resources and self-service capabilities to Veterans.”

While a number of resources are already on the page, town officials say it’s expected to grow in the future.

The page is here.